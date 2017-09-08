Register
23:53 GMT +308 September 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan addresses his supporters during a ceremony marking the first anniversary of the attempted coup in front of the Turkish Parliament in Ankara, Turkey July 16, 2017.

    Erdogan Rejects US Charges Against Ex-Minister as ‘Against the Turkish Republic’

    © REUTERS/ UMIT BEKTAS
    Politics
    Get short URL
    353030

    Friction between Washington and Ankara is only increasing after the US charged a former Turkish economy minister and other Turkish citizens with conspiracy and money laundering, charges the Turkish president called politically motivated and unjust.

    The US Justice Department alleges senior Turkish officials conspired to subvert US sanctions against Iran and cancel an arms deal. They say the crimes were undertaken as retaliation after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s bodyguards were indicted for assaulting peaceful protesters outside the Turkish Embassy in Washington earlier this year.

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, wipes his tears
    © AP Photo/ Emrah Gurel
    Erdogan Says World Remains 'Indifferent' to Violence Against Muslim Minority in Myanmar

    Former Economy Minister Mehmet Zafer Caglayan, who served in Erdogan’s administration from 2011 to 2013, is alleged to have conspired with three other people to execute transactions worth hundreds of millions of dollars in US financial markets on behalf of the Iranian government, according to the US Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of New York. Prosecutors charged Caglayan with lying to US financial institutions about the nature of those transactions, laundering money to hide the transactions, and accepting bribes to conduct the operation, the Justice Department announced Wednesday.

    "I see this step against our former economy minister as a step against the Turkish Republic," Erdogan said Thursday in response to the allegations.

    The Turkish president told reporters that he had made clear to the previous US administration that he would not pursue sanctions against Iran. “We didn’t decide to impose sanctions on Iran,” Erdogan said. "These steps are purely political … The United States need to revise this decision [to charge Caglayan] … You may be a big nation, but being a just nation is something else. Being a just nation requires the legal system to work fairly."

    Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers a statement to reporters alongside U.S President Donald Trump after their meeting at the White House in Washington, U.S. May 16, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque
    US House OKs Resolution to Prosecute Erdogan Guards for Washington Embassy Clash

    The US Attorney’s Office included former Halkbank Managing Director Suleyman Aslan, Levent Balkan and Abdullah Happani in the indictment for participating "in the same overarching scheme to violate and evade prohibitions against Iran’s access to the US financial system." Aslan, 47, Balkan, 56, and Happani, 43 are Turkish residents and citizens. 

    "It is no concern to Turkey if Caglayan acted against interests of other countries," current Turkish Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci told reporters in Istanbul on Thursday.

    Prosecutors said Caglayan, 59, accepted "tens of millions of dollars’ worth of bribes in cash and jewelry from proceeds of the scheme," delegated officers at Turkey’s state-owned Halkbank to carry out specific transactions, and "protected the scheme from competitors as well as from scrutiny."

    The indictment marks the first time US officials have targeted an ex-minister with close ties to Erdogan for criminal wrongdoing.

    MQ-1 Predator unmanned aircraft
    © Wikipedia/
    Another US Predator Drone Crashes in Turkey (PHOTOS)

    Meanwhile, the US Senate passed a measure Thursday banning the sale of US arms to security officials responsible for protecting Erdogan. The bipartisan move sends a clear message that Washington’s lawmakers "are not going to let President Erdogan’s bodyguards attack peaceful American protestors on American soil – and we’re certainly not going to sell them weapons while they do it,” said ranking member of the Committee on the Budget Chris Van Hollen, the junior senator from Maryland.

    ​In July, the House of Representatives passed a comparable measure stalling the Trump administration’s deal to supply Turkish security personnel with Sig Sauer semi-automatic handguns.

    While visiting Washington in May, Erdogan sat calmly in a Mercedes parked in front of the Turkish Embassy near Georgetown as his substantial cadre of security forces stormed a nearby protest, injuring demonstrators and Washington police officers. Observers speculated that Erdogan personally ordered the attack on American protesters in the US capital.  

    Related:

    Erdogan Says Clashes in Myanmar’s Rakhine State ‘Genocide Against Muslims’
    Erdogan Conveys Concern Over US Supporting Kurdish YPG to Mattis
    Peacemaker? Erdogan Set to Discuss Gulf Row During Upcoming International Tour
    'Judges Will Be Loyal to Erdogan' as 500 Alleged Plotters Go on Trial in Turkey
    Erdogan Hoped to Swap Journalist Yucel for Generals Fled to Germany After Coup
    Tags:
    anti-Iranian sanctions, sanctions, Sig Sauer, Mercedes, Chris Van Hollen, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Iran, Washington, Turkey, New York
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (September 2-8)
    This Week in Pictures (September 2-8)
    Saving Private Jihadi
    Saving Private Jihadi
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok