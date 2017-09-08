Register
22:22 GMT +308 September 2017
    Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Anatoly Antonov near the Russian Federation Council building, where he arrived to be considered for the position of Russian ambassador to the US.

    New Russian Ambassador Told Trump Russia Wants Better Relations With US

    © Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov
    Politics
    110311

    Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said Friday that he expressed Russia's desire to develop a mutually beneficial relationship with the United States to President Donald Trump during a diplomatic ceremony at the White House.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Antonov told reporters that a meeting with Trump was constructive and he was received in a warm and friendly manner.

    "I told him [Trump] about the importance of improving US-Russia bilateral relations… Russia wants to improve bilateral relations with the United States. We want our relations to be trusting, respectful, equal and mutually beneficial," Antonov told reporters after Trump accepted his diplomatic credentials.

    ​Antonov said better US-Russian relations remain extremely important for global peace and security.

    He also said that he thanked the US president for hospitality.

    The Russian envoy also said he will continue contacts with Trump colleagues and his staff.

    Deputy Russian Defense Minister Anatoly Antonov
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Pesna
    Russia Seeks to Develop Mutually Beneficial Ties With US Despite Tensions - Ambassador
    When asked about the recent remark of the State Department about ending diplomatic "tit-for-tat" between the countries, Antonov expressed hope real steps in this direction would be taken.

    "We will see," Antonov said.

    Antonov arrived to Washington, DC on August 31 as the US State Department announced its decision to close Russia’s Consulate General in San Francisco and two other diplomatic entities in New York City and Washington.

    Antonov was appointed Russia's new Ambassador to the United States on August 21. He succeeded Sergey Kislyak, who served in the position from 2008-2017.

    Tags:
    ambassador, Anatoly Antonov, United States, Russia
