Register
22:22 GMT +308 September 2017
Live
    Search
    US Secretary of State John Kerry, left, meets with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, right, in Vienna, Austria, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2016, on what is expected to be implementation day, the day the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) verifies that Iran has met all conditions under the nuclear deal.

    US to Face Difficulty in Persuading P5+1 Group to Renegotiate Iran Nuclear Deal

    © AP Photo/ Kevin Lamarque/Pool Photo
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 11610

    The Trump administration is seemingly seeking to review the Iranian nuclear deal, but will likely face the lack of support from the parties to the original agreement, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United Kingdom, because Iran has fulfilled its side of the bargain, experts told Sputnik.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The United States may encounter difficulties in convincing its partners on the so-called Iran nuclear deal, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United Kingdom, collectively referred to as the P5+1 group, to side with its decision to review the agreement, experts told Sputnik.

    TRUMP ADMINSITRATION INTENT ON REVIEWING IRAN DEAL

    On Tuesday, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley suggested that the United States should launch a congressional debate on whether the landmark 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was in US national security interests. The US official stressed that the United States would not be withdrawing from the deal, even if US President Donald Trump decided that Iran was not complaint with the terms of the agreement.

    A long-range Qadr ballistic missile is launched in the Alborz mountain range in northern Iran on March 9, 2016. (File)
    © AFP 2017/ Mahmood Hosseini /TASNIM NEWS
    Iran Responds to US Sanctions by 'Boosting Its Missile Program'
    According to Haley, the deal fell short of what was initially promised as the Iranian nuclear program was put on pause rather than shut down and the "anytime, anywhere" inspections of sites were not, in fact, available unconditionally.

    "The Trump administration display resolve and serious attempts to evoke the agreement so Iran can budge in to US demands, including concessions elsewhere in countries such as Yemen, Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon. Whether such efforts will lead to congressional vote remains a long shot to pitch," Imad Salamey, Associate Professor of Political Science and Director of the Institute for Social Justice and Conflict Resolution at The Lebanese American University, told Sputnik.

    Trump could potentially impose sanctions on Iran through an executive order, bypassing the legislative branch, however, the Congress had to approve the JCPOA, so it would have to be involved in its renegotiation as well. The Congress was divided on the original agreement, with Democrats mainly backing it and the Republicans mostly in opposition. The Democrats are likely to protest against the renegotiation of the deal.

    COMPLIANCE DEBATE

    Since January 2016, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has been issuing quarterly reports in which it monitors and verifies Tehran’s full compliance with the nuclear-related commitments. Nevertheless, Washington has remained suspicious of Iran's compliance.

    Head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization Ali Akbar Salehi, center, speaks in an open session of parliament while discussing a bill on Iran's nuclear deal with world powers, in Tehran
    © AP Photo/ Ebrahim Noroozi
    IAEA Doesn’t Check Iran Military Sites for Nukes Because There’s ‘No Reason To’
    According to Mohammad Marandi, a professor at Tehran University, the United States was the one in breach of the agreement, both under former US President Barack Obama and now, under Trump.

    "Under Obama, the United States passed the Iran sanctions’ act, which was a clear violation. They passed a law restricting visas, which was another violation. And under the Trump presidency too, the recent sanctions were a clear violation of the JCPOA," the expert said.

    In July, the US Senate approved a bill on new non-nuclear sanctions against Iranian individuals and entities over the country's missile program and alleged human rights violations. The move has been widely criticized by Iranian officials, who claim that the US bill violated the provisions of the 2015 agreement.

    "It seems at the moment that the United States is either trying to put more sanctions on Iran to make JCPOA meaningless for Iran, so the Iranians feel that there is no alternative but to withdraw. On the other hand, there is a possibility that the United States may simply want to find an excuse to say that Iran is not complying and then withdraw," Marandi said.

    In mid-August, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told lawmakers that Tehran could withdraw from the JCPOA within hours if the United States continued to threaten Iran and escalate rhetoric about adding new sanctions.

    "So already the United States has shown the Iranians that they are not trustworthy, that they do not abide by the agreements they make. If the United States wishes to take this further, then the Iranians will take a more assertive position when it comes to both the JCPOA but also when it comes to dealing with the United States," Marandi warned.

    Haley said in her Tuesday speech, that Iran had committed multiple violations since the deal went into force, pointing out that Iran had been discovered exceeding the limit on heavy water twice.

    US MAY FACE DIFFICULTIES CONVINCING JCPOA PARTNERS TO TAKE ITS VIEW ON IRAN

    In this Jan. 15, 2011 file photo, Iran's heavy water nuclear facility is backdropped by mountains near the central city of Arak, Iran
    © AP Photo/ ISNA, Hamid Foroutan, File
    ‘Trying to Engineer a Conflict’: Why US Rages After IAEA Blocked From Iran’s Military Sites
    The Trump administration appears interested in reviewing the Iranian nuclear deal, but other parties to the original agreement, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United Kingdom, may be reluctant to fully side with it.

    Salamey suggested that the United States may convene a meeting with JCPOA partners and ask to establish new monitoring requirements, such as open access to suspected secret military sites.

    "Most probably renewed negotiations will be initiated that satisfy the new US administration's requirements," Imad Salamey said.

    However, according to Marandi, the United States would find it difficult to persuade other states to side with it.

    "Especially since all the other countries in the P5+1 have repeatedly acknowledged that Iran has fulfilled its side of the bargain and that it has been complying with the agreement. Taking this in consideration and the fact that Trump is not popular among EU countries, the Chinese leadership and the fact that the US has sanctioned Russia, makes it much more difficult for the United States to create any sort of an anti-Iranian coalition. Some of these countries will actually side with Iran," Marandi explained.

    Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in late August that Moscow was focused on trying to persuade Washington to continue implementing the original agreement, while French President Emmanuel Macron said in August he saw no alternative to JCPOA.

    German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said in June that Berlin was committed to the deal and would try to hinder any attempts to obstruct it.

    Related:

    Iran Condemns Pyongyang’s Nuke Tests, Says War 'Imminent’ Without Talks
    Iran’s Press TV Journalists Attacked by Daesh in Syria
    Iran Responds to US Sanctions by 'Boosting Its Missile Program'
    Tags:
    nuclear deal, United States, Tehran, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (September 2-8)
    This Week in Pictures (September 2-8)
    Saving Private Jihadi
    Saving Private Jihadi
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok