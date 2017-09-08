Register
    Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili

    Saakashvili Vows to Return to Ukraine With ‘Thousands’ of Supporters

    Ukraine's ex-Odessa Region governor and former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili on Thursday said he will enter Ukraine from Poland on Sunday, along with thousands of supporters.

    TBILISI (Sputnik) — On July 26, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko revoked Saakashvili's Ukrainian citizenship when it was discovered that Saakashvili had violated Ukrainian law by providing incorrect information on his citizenship application. Saakashvili in response announced that he would return to Ukraine on September 10 through the Krakowiec crossing point on the Poland-Ukraine border.

    "Several thousand people are going to come with me from Poland," Saakashvili said in an interview with the Georgian Rustavi 2 TV channel, adding that a number of Ukrainian politicians and hundreds of reporters are expected to meet him at the border.

    Ukraine Justice Ministry Receives Georgia's Extradition Request for Saakashvili
    Saakashvili noted that EU lawmakers may also be present at the crossing point.

    Earlier in September, Ukrainian Deputy Justice Minister Sergiy Petukhov said that Ukraine had received a search, detention and extradition request for Saakashvili from Georgia’s main prosecutor’s office. The former president is on the wanted list in Georgia over accusations of embezzling $5 million form state coffers for personal purposes.

    Saakashvili was appointed as the Odessa Region's governor in May 2015 and was stripped of his Georgian citizenship upon receiving his Ukrainian passport. He resigned in November 2016, accusing Ukrainian officials of not willing to fight corruption.

    Tags:
    Mikheil Saakashvili, Poland, Ukraine
