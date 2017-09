Mexico has given the North Korean ambassador 72 hours to leave the country after declaring him persona non grata.

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) — Mexico has declared the North Korean ambassador persona non grata and has given him 72 hours to leave the country, its Foreign Affairs Secretariat announced Thursday.

"Today, on Thursday, the government of Mexico declared DPRK Ambassador Kim Hyong Gil persona non grata and gave him 72 hours to leave the national territory," the statement read.