State Dept to Putin After Lawsuit Threat: 'Welcome to the American Legal System'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert in a press briefing on Thursday said she welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin to the US legal system after he ordered the filing of a lawsuit over the closure of diplomatic properties in the United States.

"Welcome to the American legal system. Mr. Putin has apparently met the legal system… in the United States," Nauert told reporters.

The spokesperson also noted that FBI did not take part in searches of Russian diplomatic facilities.

"The FBI was not involved…in those searches, that was diplomatic security agents. They are part of the State Department, they are trained federal agents," Nauert told reporters.