US Preparing Response to North Korea's Nuclear Test - Tillerson

Rex Tillerson answered a question on the US response to the North Korean issue as the UN Security Council is set to vote for a Washington-backed resolution on Monday.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States will respond to North Korea's recent nuclear test, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Thursday.

When asked about possible US retaliatory measures to Pyongyang's move, Tillerson said: "We will have one."

US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said at an emergency UNSC meeting over Pyongyang's nuclear test that the UN should vote on a new North Korean resolution drafted by the US on Monday next week.

On Wednesday, the text of the US draft resolution as a response to the North Korean latest nuclear test was revealed by media. Washington asks the UN Security Council to impose an oil embargo on North Korea and block the assets of the country's leader Kim Jong Un after the most recent nuclear test.

Commenting on North Korean Sunday's nuclear test, US President Donald Trump said Pyongyang's actions are "hostile and dangerous," emphasizing that the "talk of appeasement" would not work. He also reaffirmed the US readiness to protect the US and its allies by "using the full range of diplomatic, conventional, and nuclear capabilities at our disposal." However, on Wednesday, he scaled down his rhetoric saying that a military response "is not the first option."