US Preparing Response to North Korea's Nuclear Test - Tillerson

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States will respond to North Korea's recent nuclear test, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Thursday.
When asked about possible US retaliatory measures to Pyongyang's move, Tillerson said: "We will have one."
US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said at an emergency UNSC meeting over Pyongyang's nuclear test that the UN should vote on a new North Korean resolution drafted by the US on Monday next week.
Commenting on North Korean Sunday's nuclear test, US President Donald Trump said Pyongyang's actions are "hostile and dangerous," emphasizing that the "talk of appeasement" would not work. He also reaffirmed the US readiness to protect the US and its allies by "using the full range of diplomatic, conventional, and nuclear capabilities at our disposal." However, on Wednesday, he scaled down his rhetoric saying that a military response "is not the first option."
