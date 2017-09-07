Register
16:03 GMT +307 September 2017
Live
    Search
    (File) Members of the Security Council meet at U.N. headquarters

    China Urges UNSC to Take Necessary Measures in Wake of North Korean Crisis

    © AP Photo/ Julie Jacobson
    Politics
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Hot Button Issue: Latest Launches, Nuclear Tests Escalate Korean Crisis (72)
    0 16210

    China urges UN Security Council to make the next step and take necessary measures against North Korea due to the recent developments on the Korean Peninsula.

    BEIJING (Sputnik) — China acknowledges that the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) should adopt new measures on the North Korean issue in the light of recent developments on Korean Peninsula, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Thursday.

    On Wednesday, the United States circulated a draft resolution on North Korea among the UN Security Council members, the provisions of which include imposing an oil embargo on North Korea and freezing the assets of the country's leader, Kim Jong Un.

    "Taking into consideration changes occurring on the Korean Peninsula, China agrees that the UNSC should make the next step and take necessary measures," the minister told a press conference.

    He also noted that China was ready to engage in a close dialogue with all parties on the basis of an objective and just attitude toward the issue.

    Members who have contributed to the success of the hydrostatic test for intercontinental ballistic rockets arrive in Pyongyang in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang September 6, 2017
    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    Pyongyang Vows to Respond to 'Barbaric Sanctions', US Pressure

    "We hope that North Korea will realize what is going on, and will make the right decision and right choice not to be stubborn and challenge agreements of the international community," Wang said.

    Meanwhile, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang said that the Chinese side believed that the UNSC should make decisions and adopt retaliatory measures only through discussions and general consensus, stressing that no country should be able to make unilateral decisions.

    "If we speak about any concrete measures, China hopes that the UNSC retaliatory measures and response will contribute to denuclearization, peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, and will also promote the solution of existing problems through dialogue and consultations," the spokesman said, commenting on the foreign minister's statement.

    NORTH KOREA TESTING THE BOMBS
    © AP Photo/ Wong Maye-E, File
    South Korean President Convinced There Will Be No War on Korean Peninsula

    The situation on the Korean Peninsula escalated in recent months due to Pyongyang's missile launches and nuclear tests, all conducted in violation of the UN resolutions. On Sunday, North Korea announced that it had successfully tested a hydrogen bomb that could be loaded onto an intercontinental ballistic missile, which marked its sixth nuclear test. Many countries have firmly condemned North Korea's test calling for retaliation.

    A number of Russian officials, including Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and permanent representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya, have repeatedly said that the strengthening of anti-Pyongyang sanctions would be counterproductive, advocating instead for the crisis to be settled by diplomatic means.

    Topic:
    Hot Button Issue: Latest Launches, Nuclear Tests Escalate Korean Crisis (72)
    Tags:
    oil embargo, frozen assets, UN Security Council (UNSC), Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Feathered Frenzy: Winners of the 2017 Bird Photographer of the Year Contest
    Feathered Frenzy: Winners of the 2017 Bird Photographer of the Year Contest
    Kovalev Newsweek Cartoon
    Did Putin Poison Our Water, Burn Our Crops, and Deliver a Plague on Our Houses?
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok