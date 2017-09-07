Pyongyang Vows to Respond to 'Barbaric Sanctions', US Pressure

After the text of US' UNSC draft resolution on new sanctions on North Korea has been revealed, Pyongyang vowed a response to US "pressure."

VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) — North Korea's Foreign Economy Minister Kim Young-jae told reporters at the Eastern Economic Forum that Pyongyang would respond to attempts to impose sanctions and US' pressure.

Young-jae, who heads the North Korean delegation, said that his country would respond "to the barbaric intrigues of sanctions and pressure on the part of the US with powerful countermeasures of our model."

"Trump's belligerent statements on 'fire and fury' and the current hysterical intrigues of the US against the DPRK vividly testify that the United States is an impudent robber who neglects the will of the international community to ensure peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and pursues only the heinous goal of war," he said.

On Wednesday, the text of the US draft resolution as a response to the North Korean latest nuclear test was revealed by media. Washington asks the the UN Security Council to impose an oil embargo on North Korea and block the assets of the country's leader Kim Jong Un after the most recent nuclear test.

US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said that an emergency UNSC meeting over Pyongyang's nuclear test hat the UN should vote on a new North Korean resolution drafted by the US on Monday next week.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told US State Secretary Rex Tillerson in a phone conversation on Wednesday that Russia is ready to consider a draft UN Security Council resolution on North Korea under certain conditions.

At the same time, Russian President Vladimir Putin told journalists at the BRICS summit in China that North Korea will not abandon the development of nuclear weapons under the pressure of sanctions since it regards this program as a security issue, thus, the problem could only be solved by diplomatic means.