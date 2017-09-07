Russia Urges Pyongyang to Show Restraint After Hydrogen Bomb Tests - Minister

Russian representatives at the Russia-DPRK intergovernmental commission under the umbrella of the Eastern Economic Forum urged North Korea to show restraint.

VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) — Russian representatives at a meeting with North Korea's delegation within the framework of the Eastern Economic Forum called on Pyongyang to show restraint in the context of tensions after the nuclear tests, Russian Far East Development Minister Alexander Galushka said in an interview with Sputnik.

Previously, Russian President Vladimir Putin underlined that Moscow does not recognize North Korea's nuclear status and noted that the economic sanctions could not completely hinder North Korea's nuclear and missile programs, stressing that through unilateral sanctions "we would not achieve what we want."

At the same time, Putin said that it was necessary, in the situation around North Korea, not to give in to emotions and not to drive Pyongyang into a corner, adding that steps that lead to an escalation of tensions must be avoided.

"I head the Russia-DPRK intergovernmental commission. Within the framework of the Eastern Economic Forum, I had talks with my counterpart, the head of the DPRK's Foreign Ministry. We synchronized the watches, once again urged our North Korean partners to show restraint," Galushka said.

"We stressed that the missile and nuclear tests that have occurred recently have a very negative impact on the development of trade and economic cooperation between our countries," he said.

On Sunday, North Korea said it conducted its most powerful nuclear test of an advanced hydrogen bomb for a long-range missile.

Commenting on the DPRK's statement, US President Donald Trump said Pyongyang's actions are "hostile and dangerous" and emphasized that the "talk of appeasement" would not work. He also reaffirmed the US readiness to protect the US and its allies by "using the full range of diplomatic, conventional and nuclear capabilities at our disposal."

Moreover, US Secretary of Defense James Mattis told reporters that any threats to the United States or its allies would be met with a massive, "effective and overwhelming" military response. Mattis also said that Trump had been briefed on various military options available to the United States.