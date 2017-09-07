South Korea President Invites Russia’s Putin to 2018 Olympic Opening Ceremony

Vladimir Putin has been invited by his South Korean counterpart to attend the 2018 Olympic opening ceremony in PyeongChang.

VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has been invited by his South Korean counterpart, Moon Jae-in, to attend the 2018 Olympic opening ceremony in PyeongChang, the president’s aide said Thursday.

"During their talks yesterday, the South Korean leader invited Putin to attend the Olympic opening ceremony," Ushakov told reporters at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia.

He did not say whether the Russian president had accepted the invitation.

Pyeongchang 2018 will be the first Winter Olympic Games hosted by South Korea. The Games will be held on February 9-25, 2018.