VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin had not received an invitation from US counterpart Donald Trump to attend a meeting on reforming the United Nations, presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said Thursday.

"As far as I know, no," Ushakov said at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia.

The meeting is expected to take place ahead of the UN General Assembly, which convenes in New York on September 12.