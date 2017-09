Russian president’s aide Yuri Ushakov reported that Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud will travel to Russia for a state visit in early October.

VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) — Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud will travel to Russia for a state visit in early October, Russian president’s aide Yuri Ushakov said Thursday on the sidelines of a forum in Vladivostok.

"The visit is planned for the beginning of October," Ushakov told reporters, confirming an earlier statement by presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov who said a visit was being prepared.