03:55 GMT +307 September 2017
    Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign rally with Vice President Joe Biden(L), August 15, 2016, in Scranton, Pennsylvania

    Clinton’s Blame-Game Continues: This Time ‘What Happened’ Was Joe Biden

    © AFP 2017/ DOMINICK REUTER
    Politics
    0 16703

    In her new book exploring the reasons for the failure of her second presidential bid, former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton sharply criticized former Vice President Joe Biden for claiming that Democrats didn’t sufficiently address middle class interests during the 2016 campaign.

    Clinton expressed confusion over comments Biden made criticizing his party’s relationship with the working class. In her new book, “What Happened,” she writes, "Joe Biden said the Democratic Party in 2016 'did not talk about what it always stood for – and that was how to maintain a burgeoning middle class’ … I find this fairly remarkable, considering that Joe himself campaigned for me all over the Midwest and talked plenty about the middle class,” according to a copy obtained by CNN. 

    Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton
    © AP Photo/ Tom Lynn
    Berned? Sanders’ ‘Character’ Attacks ‘Paved the Way’ for Trump, Clinton Says in New Book

    Speaking at a campaign rally for Phil Murphy as he was running for governor of New Jersey in late May, Biden said, "Because of the negative campaign that [Donald] Trump ran, how much did we hear about that guy making 50,000 bucks on an assembly line, the woman – his wife – making $28,000 as a hostess?"

    Biden added, "They have $78,000, two kids, living in a metropolitan area, and they can hardly make it." 

    In the book, set to be released on September 12, Clinton also takes aim at erstwhile presidential rival Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Russian President Vladimir Putin, former FBI Director James Comey and even former US President Barack Obama, who she said should’ve responded more aggressively to Russia’s rumored interference in the 2016 US presidential election, and thus help vault her to power, presumably.

    Vice President of the United States Joe Biden speaks at a meeting of Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada in Kiev.
    © Sputnik/ Stringer
    Biden Has No Intention to Work in Clinton Administration

    According to the book’s official website, the volume relates an "intense personal experience of becoming the first woman nominated for president by a major party in an election marked by rage, sexism, exhilarating highs and infuriating lows, stranger-than-fiction twists, Russian interference, and an opponent who broke all the rules."

    Clinton called Sanders a "fundamentally wrong" candidate whose campaign was fueled by "pipe dreams" and character assassination. 

    Clinton reasoned that, "his attacks caused lasting damage, making it harder to unify progressives in the general election and paving the way for Trump's 'Crooked Hillary' campaign." 

