18:49 GMT +306 September 2017
    World cities. Pyongyang

    Kremlin Rules Out Suspension of Russian Oil Supplies to North Korea

    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    Topic:
    Hot Button Issue: Latest Launches, Nuclear Tests Escalate Korean Crisis (63)
    127930

    The Kremlin commented on Seoul's proposal to halt oil supplies to North Korea as part of possible sanctions as a response to the latest nuclear test following Putin's meeting with the South Korean president.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Talking about the suspension of Russian deliveries of oil products to North Korea as part of sanctions policy is pointless, as their current level is already minimal, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.

    "The Russian President [Vladimir Putin] repeatedly, including at a press conference in Beijing, said that the volume of trade and economic cooperation and the supply of oil and oil products to Korea is at an insignificant level, at a meager level, so in this case it is hardly reasonable to continue talking about this [the suspension]. There are no significant quantities there," Peskov told reporters in a conference call.

    Peskov stressed that Moscow is opposing the idea of driving Pyongyang into a corner with sanctions pressure.

    "Pyongyang needs to be involved in dialogue, conditions must be created in which Pyongyang will feel secure, and that will allow us to search for solutions [for the crisis]," the spokesman said.

    People watch a TV news reporting about a possible nuclear test conducted by North Korea ,at the Seoul Railway station in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Ahn Young-joon
    Seoul Rules Out Military Solution for North Korea Crisis Despite US Statements
    After North Korea's presumed test of a H-bomb on Sunday, South Korean President Moon Jae-in proposed discussing slashing oil supplies to North Korea in the UN Security Council as a response to the move. Moreover, Seoul said that no military response to the North Korean crisis is acceptable. 

    Meanwhile, Putin met earlier on the day with the South Korean leader at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok. Despite the Kremlin spokesman telling Sputnik that today's meeting wasn't related to additional negotiations in relation to the situation on North Korea, Putin's aide said that Moscow and Seoul have reached a broader consensus on the issue.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin participates in BRICS summit
    © Sputnik/ Michael Klimentyev
    North Korea Not to Give Up Nuclear Tests Due to Sanctions - Putin
    "There are some matching points [in Russian, South Korean stances on North Korea]. I think that they have even increased — they talked on the phone and talked today," Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Wednesday.

    The aide also noted that during the meeting Putin had described in detail the specific proposals, which were included in the roadmap for the crisis resolution, proposed by China and Russia.

    "Apart from power aspect, [Putin] talked a lot about how to embark upon a negotiation process, about what could be done," Ushakov said.

    He reiterated Putin's words that the economic sanctions could not completely hinder North Korea's nuclear and missile programs, stressing that through unilateral sanctions "we would not achieve what we want."

    Topic:
    Hot Button Issue: Latest Launches, Nuclear Tests Escalate Korean Crisis (63)

