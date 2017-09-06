Register
    European Parliament President Martin Schulz, left, talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, during an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels (File)

    Votes for Merkel-led Party's Rival at German Election to Be Wasted - Green Party

    As the German federal election approaches with Angela Merkel and former EU parliament president Martin Schulz being the main candidates for gaining votes necessary to become the next country's leader, Sputnik spoke with the Green party on the political event that will decide Berlin's policy course next years.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Green Party in the German Bundestag’s Committee on Internal Affairs spokesperson told Sputnik on Wednesday that there is no point for German voters to support the Social Democratic Party led by Martin Schulz as their voices will not be heard in the grand coalition between the SPD and German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative Christian Democrat bloc (CDU/CSU).

    "The SPD will want to form a grand coalition with the CDU/CSU again when the opportunity comes. But anyone who wants a real socio-ecological movement should vote for The Greens because every vote for the SPD is lost in the quagmire of the next grand coalition," Irene Mihalic said.

    She ruled out the possibility of a future coalition between the CDU/CSU bloc and the Left party.

    A screen that shows the TV debate between German Chancellor Angela Merkel of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and her challenger Germany's Social Democratic Party SPD candidate for chancellor Martin Schulz in Berlin, Germany, September 3, 2017.
    German Election Debate: Schulz/Merkel Showdown Raises Key Questions
    "Angela Merkel (CDU) will definitely not form a coalition with the Left party, that can certainly be ruled out. When dealing with the AfD [Alternative for Germany], it should be noted here, that parts of the CDU are getting ready for serious warming-up exercises with a party that is correctly described as right-wing extremist," Mihalic added.

    Germany's federal election is scheduled for September 24. According to recent polls, Merkel’s conservative bloc is predicted to win the election with 37-40 percent of votes. The SPD led by the former EU parliament president can count on 22-24 percent of votes. If Merkel's coalition wins again, she will become the longest-serving chancellor of Germany.

    The current coalition is comprised of the CDU/CSU bloc and the SDP while in 2009 – 2013, the CDU/CSU bloc had a coalition with the Free Democratic Party (FDP), which dissolved in 2013 as the liberal party failed to gain 5 percent of votes needed to get into the German parliament.

