Kremlin Unaware If Russian Politicians Have Compromising Materials on Trump

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Kremlin is unaware whether any Russian politicians have compromising materials on US President Donald Trump, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.

Earlier this week, Nikita Isaev, the leader of the New Russia movement, proposed to respond to the closure of Russian diplomatic compounds diplomatic missions in the United States by releasing compromising materials on Trump.

"I am unable to comment. The president expressed his position on the so-called response measures at a press conference in Beijing. Everything was outlined clearly there. I do not know what compromising materials Isaev has on Mr. Trump, we know nothing about this in the Kremlin," Peskov told reporters.

The statement was made amid tensions between Russian and the United States in connection with the closure and searches of Russian diplomatic facilities in the United States.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the American establishment of a lack of political culture regarding the situation, saying that Moscow has the right to decide whether to cut the US mission by 155 employees for full parity, but will not do so yet.