Syrian Opposition Urges to Refuse From Unrealistic 'Pseudo-Revolutionary' Ideas

The Head of Moscow Platform of Syrian Opposition called on the active opposition figures to abandon unrealistic 'pseudo-revolutionary concepts' because it might lead to the suffering of the Syrian people and continuation of the civil war.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Head of Moscow Platform of Syrian Opposition Qadri Jamil stated Wednesday in an open letter that all the opposition figures participating in the intra-Syrian talks should abandon their unrealistic concepts and unite efforts in order to prevent further sufferings of the Syrian people.

"The active figures in the Syrian opposition, who have a role in the process of negotiations which based on the political solution of the Syrian crisis, should abandon all these pseudo-revolutionary concepts and positions, because they are unrealistic, and about seven years of time that have elapsed suffice as a proof that these slogans, and usage of the martyrs’ blood and their mothers’ tears, will not help to get out of the crisis, but will increase and prolong the suffering of the Syrian people, and will threaten the territorial unity of Syria, and even could erupt a real civil war which will result in dozens of times what happened in Syria and its people up to this day," Jamil, who also serves as the Secretary of People's Will Party, said.

He stressed that there was no military solution to the ongoing crisis, reiterating Moscow platform's adherence to the Security Council resolution 2254. Jamil added that only extended joint governance, democratic elections, and international supervision could guarantee that civil war, further division of the Syrian people and return of terrorists would be avoided.

"The current situation in Syria does not bear any delay of the immediate commencement of practical and specific steps to start and proceed the actual implementation of resolution 2254, which requires everyone, primarily the regime and the opposition, to overcome all obstacles to start implementation of this resolution, namely to abandon any preconditions, either from the regime or opposition. Even more, they should openly declare abiding by the resolution 2254, and accept the United Nations Special Envoy for the Syrian crisis, and his team as the mediator and arbitrator in case of disagreement on the details of the implementation of this resolution," the letter read.

Syria has been engulfed in a civil war for over six years with its government troops fighting numerous opposition factions as well as terrorist groups such as Daesh and Jabhat Fatah al Sham, both outlawed in Russia. The Syrian government and moderate opposition are engaged in two parallel negotiation processes taking place in Astana and Geneva.

The UNSC Resolution 2254 of December 18, 2015, sees an inclusive and Syrian-led political process that meets the legitimate aspirations of the Syrian people as the only sustainable solution to the current crisis in Syria. The document also emphasizes the importance of the truce in the country.