UN Officially Accuses Assad Government of Using Sarin in Khan Sheikhoun

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The United Nations in a report published Wednesday accused the Syrian government of using chemical weapons in Khan Sheikhoun in April.

"Government forces continued to deliberately target civilians, including through the use of chemical weapons against civilians in opposition-held areas. As part of an aerial campaign in northern Hama and southern Idlib, on 4 April the Syrian air force used sarin in Khan Shaykhun, killing over 80 people, most of whom were women and children," the United Nations said in a statement on UN Commission of Inquiry on Syria’s report.

Our report is now online (A/HRC/36/55) and includes an inquiry into use of chemical weapons in Khan Shaykhun: https://t.co/yturJDb87t #HRC36 pic.twitter.com/P8RQJ9lEgI — UN Syria Commission (@UNCoISyria) 6 сентября 2017 г.

On April 4, the National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces, supported by the United States, blamed Damascus for the Khan Sheikhoun chemical weapons incident that killed 80 people, including children, and injured 200 more. The Syrian army strongly rejected the accusations and laid the blame on local militants.

Syrian civilians have been victims to a number of chemical attacks that have hit the troubled country over the past few years. At least 281 people were killed in an alleged chemical weapons attack in the Damascus suburb of Ghouta on August 21, 2013, with some reports putting the death toll at 1,729.