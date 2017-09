Russian President Vladimir Putin and South Korean President Moon Jae-in are holding a joint press conference following a signing ceremony in Vladivostok on Wednesday, September 6.

The two leaders have held a meeting at the Third Eastern Economic Forum that is taking place in Vladivostok on September 6-7.

Some 4,200 people have arrived in Vladivostok to take part in the forum. A total of 723 business representatives from more than 50 countries including Australia, Canada, China, India, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States, will be taking part in the event.

