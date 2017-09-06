Putin Wants Discuss North Korean Nuclear Program With South Korean President

Vladimir Putin said that he would like to discuss a number of bilateral issues, as well as the North Korean nuclear program with his South Korean counterpart.

VLADIVOSTOK (Russia) (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday during the meeting with his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in that he would like to discuss a number of bilateral issues, as well as the North Korean nuclear program.

"I am glad to have a face-to-face meeting with you today and to discuss the problems related to the well-known developments related to the North Korean nuclear and missile programs and of course to speak about our bilateral relations," Putin said.