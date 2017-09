A source reported that New Delhi has proposed Moscow a construction site for the new Russia-designed nuclear power plant.

VLADIVOSTOK (Russia) (Sputnik) — New Delhi has proposed Moscow a construction site for the new nuclear power plant (NPP) designed by Russia, a source familiar with the decision told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Yes," the source said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) answering a question if India had presented its proposals to Russia.

The source added that the new site was announced by the Indian side within the framework of the recent BRICS summit held in China.

"The Indian side expressed readiness to implement the new project," the source said.