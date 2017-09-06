Egypt Ready to Sign Aviation Security Protocol With Russia

VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) — Egypt has expressed its readiness to sign a protocol on aviation security with Russia, Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov said on Wednesday on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in the Russian city of Vladivostok.
"It is necessary to sign an appropriate protocol [on aviation security] with the Egyptian side, and they have also expressed their readiness to do it, as well as to make changes to the presidential decree," Sokolov stressed.
The transport minister also pointed out that theoretically, there were prerequisites for the resumption of flights between Russia and Egypt this year, and that the question was being considered at the highest level.
