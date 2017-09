California Governor Jerry Brown says that he wanted to expand the scope for cooperation between the state, the United States, Russia.

VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) — Governor of the US state of California Jerry Brown said at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Russia's Vladivostok that he wanted to expand the scope for cooperation between the state, the United States, Russia and other countries of the Pacific region.

