23:08 GMT +305 September 2017
    People watch a TV news program showing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017.

    US Must Put 'All Measures of Pressure' on North Korea - White House

    © AP Photo/ Ahn Young-joon
    Topic:
    Hot Button Issue: Latest Launches, Nuclear Tests Escalate Korean Crisis (60)
    The White House commented on US' plans to respond to North Korean Sunday's nuclear test.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States needs to put as much pressure on North Korea as possible in the hope of getting the country to stop its nuclear and ballistic missile programs, White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

    "We’ve been clear about what our priorities are, that now is not the time for us to spend a lot of time focused on talking with North Korea, but putting all measures of pressure that we can and we’re going to continue through that process," Sanders stated.

    Sanders also said that the rest of the world, including Russia and China, must do more to address the North Korea threat.

    Commenting on North Korean Sunday's nuclear test, US President Donald Trump said Pyongyang's actions are "hostile and dangerous," emphasizing that the "talk of appeasement" would not work. He also reaffirmed the US readiness to protect the US and its allies by "using the full range of diplomatic, conventional, and nuclear capabilities at our disposal."

    People watch a TV news reporting about a possible nuclear test conducted by North Korea ,at the Seoul Railway station in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Ahn Young-joon
    Russian UN Envoy Explains Why UNSC Adoption of US Draft on N Korea 'Premature'
    At the same time, US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said on Monday at a UNSC emergency meeting on North Korea that Kim Jong Un "is begging for war" by conducting the nuclear test. She also said that the UN should vote on a new North Korean resolution drafted by the US on Monday next week.

    Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told US State Secretary Rex Tillerson in a phone conversation that Russia is ready to consider a draft UN Security Council resolution on North Korea under certain conditions.

    As tensions on the Korean Peninsula have further escalated this summer, Russia and China proposed the "double freeze" plan to settle the situation on the Korean Peninsula, urging North Korea to stop nuclear tests, while calling on the US and South Korea to refrain from joint drills. The US has already rejected the peace plan.

    Tags:
    nuclear test, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), United States
