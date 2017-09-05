Seoul Rules Out Military Solution for North Korea Crisis Despite US Statements

Despite US officials' statements not ruling out a military solution to the North Korean problem following the latest nuclear test, Seoul disagreed with the idea to apply force.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Seoul opposes a military option for resolving the conflict around North Korea's nuclear and missile programs, South Korean Second Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Cho Hyun said Tuesday.

Speaking at a conference in Washington, DC, the South Korean diplomat stressed that Seoul would never recognize North Korea as a nuclear state and would never accept military action as a way to resolve the conflict.

© Sputnik/ Alexey Druzginin/Anton Denisov/Russian Presidential Press Office Kremlin Strikes Back at US Envoy to UN Warmongering Remarks After North Korean Nuke Test

Commenting on North Korean Sunday's nuclear test , US President Donald Trump said Pyongyang's actions are "hostile and dangerous," emphasizing that the "talk of appeasement" would not work. He also reaffirmed the US readiness to protect the US and its allies by "using the full range of diplomatic, conventional, and nuclear capabilities at our disposal."

At the same time, US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said on Monday at a UNSC emergency meeting on North Korea that Kim Jong Un "is begging for war" by conducting the nuclear test.

As tensions on the Korean Peninsula have further escalated this summer, Russia and China proposed the "double freeze" plan to settle the situation on the Korean Peninsula, urging North Korea to stop nuclear tests, while calling on the US and South Korea to refrain from joint drills. The US has already rejected the peace plan.

Earlier on Tuesday, Putin told journalists at the BRICS summit in China that North Korea will not abandon the development of nuclear weapons under the pressure of sanctions since it regards this program as a security issue, thus, the problem could only be solved by diplomatic means.