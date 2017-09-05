Register
20:07 GMT +305 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Supporters of German Chancellor Angela Merkel of the Christian Democratic Union party (CDU) hold banners before a TV debate with her challenger Germany's Social Democratic Party SPD candidate for chancellor Martin Schulz in Berlin, Germany, September 3, 2017.

    5% Threshold Not Key in German Election, 'Grand' or 'Jamaica' Coalition Likely

    © REUTERS/ Fabrizio Bensch
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 63 0 0

    This month's general election could see the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) breaking through the five percent threshold and entering the Bundestag. However, it won't be a game changer, as an expert told Sputnik he expected Germany's two biggest parties to dominate.

    The five percent threshold is important in the German political system, Dr. Paolo Chiocchetti, an expert on German politics at the University of Luxembourg, told Sputnik.

    "It is limiting the emergence of new parties and strengthening the cohesion of the established ones. In addition, medium parties are often under the threat of failing to overcome the threshold."

    However, in the forthcoming elections the threshold is not likely to play a major role, Dr. Chiocchetti said. According to the opinion polls, Die Linke, Free Democratic Party (FDP), AfD and the Greens are all polling between eight and 11 percent and will comfortably qualify for representation, he added. 

    The most likely option for the next German government is a renewed 'grand coalition' between Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) and Martin Schulz's Social Democrats (SPD), Dr. Chiocchetti said.

    A screen that shows the TV debate between German Chancellor Angela Merkel of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and her challenger Germany's Social Democratic Party SPD candidate for chancellor Martin Schulz in Berlin, Germany, September 3, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland
    A screen that shows the TV debate between German Chancellor Angela Merkel of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and her challenger Germany's Social Democratic Party SPD candidate for chancellor Martin Schulz in Berlin, Germany, September 3, 2017.

    However, other parliamentary majorities might become "mathematically and politically possible," he explained. These included a CDU-FDP coalition or what is known as a "Jamaica coalition". It gets its name because the colors of the coalition partners — the CDU, FDP and Greens — are synonymous with those of black, yellow and green of the Jamaican flag.

    The Role of the Threshold

    Germany has a complicated system of proportional representation and there is a five percent threshold which parties have to reach if they are to be represented in the Bundestag. In 2013, the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) got 4.7 percent but they are expected to poll over five percent this year, giving them their first representatives in the Bundestag. 

    Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany AfD party burn a private fireworks during an election campaign tour by ship on the river Rhine near Krefeld, western Germany, September 4, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Wolfgang Rattay
    Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany AfD party burn a private fireworks during an election campaign tour by ship on the river Rhine near Krefeld, western Germany, September 4, 2017.

    "To get a full representation in the German Bundestag, parties need to get at least five percent of the 'second vote' or win at least three constituency seats in the 'first vote'. In addition, individual candidates who won constituency seats can keep them even if their party failed to overcome the thresholds," explained Dr. Chiocchetti.

    Despite these obstacles a few new parties have successfully gained representation over the last three decades: the Greens since 1983 and the Party of Democratic Socialism (PDS) since 1990, renamed Die Linke in 2007. They did it either by overcoming the threshold, or by winning at least three constituency seats, or by exploiting a special rule for Eastern Germany in 1990, he told Sputnik.

    Brochures, showing German Chancellor Angela Merkel, top candidate of the Christian Democratic Union Party (CDU) are seen during an election rally for the upcoming federal elections in Gelnhausen, near Frankfurt, Germany August 14, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Ralph Orlowski
    Brochures, showing German Chancellor Angela Merkel, top candidate of the Christian Democratic Union Party (CDU) are seen during an election rally for the upcoming federal elections in Gelnhausen, near Frankfurt, Germany August 14, 2017

    Mrs. Merkel has been Chancellor since 2005 when she took over from the SPD's Gerhard Schroder and if she wins on September 24 she is likely to overtook the longevity of her predecessor as CDU leader, Helmut Kohl, who was Chancellor for 16  years, between 1982 and 1998.

    Related:

    Angela Merkel: 'We Can Shape European Framework for Peace Only With Russia'
    German Social Democrat Leader Schulz Tells Macron That Angela Merkel Is History
    'Humor Is Important in Politics' - Angela Merkel Reveals Keys to Success
    Martin Schulz 'Does Not Want Erdogan to Hold Large-Scale Events' in Germany
    Tags:
    votes, polls, coalition, election, German federal election 2017, Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), Bundestag, Angela Merkel, Martin Schulz, Germany, Berlin
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Race Queens: Gorgeous Grid Girls Who Grace Car Racing Events
    Race Queens: Gorgeous Grid Girls Who Grace Car Racing Events
    Maze of EU Accession
    Maze of EU Accession
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok