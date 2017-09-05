Register
18:35 GMT +305 September 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A European Union (L) and Turkish flag fly outside a hotel in Istanbul, Turkey, May 4, 2016.

    No Deal: EU-Turkey Migration Agreement 'Obviously Wouldn't Work'

    © REUTERS/ Murad Sezer
    Politics
    Get short URL
    1300 0 0

    The EU-Turkey agreement on migration was and remains absolutely right, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Sunday. At the same time, the German leader stressed that she does not see Turkey as a member of the European Union.

    In an interview with Sputnik France, political expert and professor with the University of Marc Bloch in Strasbourg, Samim Akgonul commented on whether Turkey is likely find a strategic alternative to joining the EU.

    "Turkey has been looking for alternative geostrategic partners for a long time. It became closer with Russia, especially after Russia's participation in the resolution of the Syrian conflict. (…) In this sense, Turkey wanted to become a member of the Shanghai bloc, led by Russia and China. However, no other alliances can replace ties with the EU, which is already Turkey's main economic partner. Thus, to establish a closer relationship with someone else would be difficult," Akgonul told Sputnik.

    German Chancellor and chairwoman of the German Christian Democrats, CDU, Angela Merkel, points with her fingers during a visit to the convention venue prior to the 27. party convention in Cologne, Germany, Monday, Dec. 8, 2014.
    © AP Photo/ Martin Meissner
    Blackballed: Merkel Vows to Prevent Turkey from Joining EU
    In March 2016, the European Union and Turkey agreed that Syrian refugees arriving in Greece would be returned to Turkey if their claim for asylum was rejected, while Syrian asylum seekers in Turkey would be resettled in Europe on a one-for-one basis. In return, Ankara received $6.4 billion in financial aid and major concessions on EU membership and travel.

    The agreement was supposed to address the overwhelming influx of migrants and refugees to Europe. However, the deal came under increasing threat due to the souring of relations between Brussels and Ankara.

    "It was obvious from the very beginning that the migration deal [between Turkey and the EU] would not work. Ankara wanted to use the Syrian crisis to pressure the EU to achieve its political goals and financial benefits. And in Europe, in particular — in the West, right and far-right politicians were afraid of refugees. We can say that both sides just sold their souls to sign this agreement. It is very likely that sooner or later it [the deal] will be declared null and void," the expert said.

    Turkey has been striving to become a member of the European Union for decades, however, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Sunday that she doesn't see Turkey as a part of the bloc. She noted that Berlin cannot stop the talks on Turkey's accession, but it would impose punitive economic measures in response to the recent arrest of German citizens.

    According to Akgonul, Turkey would want Germany and France to openly declare their intention to end the negotiations on Turkey's accession to the European Union.

    "However, from a technical point of view it is not easy to interrupt the talks. This can be seen on Brexit's example — it is difficult to get out of the European Union, as well as stop being a candidate for membership in it. Although, of course, from political point of view, the prospects of Turkey's accession to the EU are extremely tiny," the analyst concluded.

    Germany's European Commissioner for the digital economy and society Guenther Oettinger attends a hearing in front of an European Parliament committee on the transfer of his portfolio to the budget and human resources commission, at the European Parliament in Brussels, January 9, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ EMMANUEL DUNAND
    EU Budget Chief Urges Europe to Allocate More Funds Under Turkey Refugee Deal
    Earlier, German Chancellor stated that Berlin could put pressure on Ankara in terms of the economy, in particular by issuing a stricter warning to those who wanted to visit the country and by introducing restrictions on loans from the European Central Bank, World Bank, Hermes covers and export credit guarantees issued by the German government.

    Angela Merkel also said that the decision to sign the EU-Turkey migration agreement in 2016 was absolutely correct and the deal is still viable today.

    Related:

    Austrian Foreign Minister Rules Out Possibility of Turkey’s EU Accession by 2023
    Over 600 Migrants Trying to Illegally Enter EU Detained in Turkey in 7 Days
    Austrian Chancellor: EU Economy Unable to ‘Digest’ Turkey’s Accession to Bloc
    Tags:
    accession talks, deal, EU membership, migration, EU, Europe, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Race Queens: Gorgeous Grid Girls Who Grace Car Racing Events
    Race Queens: Gorgeous Grid Girls Who Grace Car Racing Events
    Maze of EU Accession
    Maze of EU Accession
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok