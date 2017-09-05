Register
14:04 GMT +305 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks at the opening of the BRICS Summit in Xiamen, China September 3, 2017

    Xi Hopes BRICS Leaders to Sail From Xiamen Port Into Bloc’s 'Golden Decade'

    © REUTERS/ Fred Dufour/Pool
    Politics
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    2017 BRICS Summit in Xiamen (35)
    0 97 0 0

    The Chinese president said, he believed the end of the recent BRICS summit would be a starting point for a close partnership between the participating countries.

    XIAMEN (China) (Sputnik), Anastasia Levchenko — The ninth summit of the BRICS leaders has resumed with China hoping that its venue, the coastal port city of Xiamen, will become a starting point for the bloc’s journey to a new era of its "Golden decade" and an ever-close partnership.

    September 3-5 has seen joint sessions and bilateral meetings of the five leaders of the BRICS countries — Brazilian President Michel Temer, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and South African President Jacob Zuma. Business Forum and Dialogue with Emerging Markets – namely, Egypt, Guinea, Mexico, Tajikistan and Thailand – took place on the sidelines.

    "BRICS cooperation has traversed a glorious journey of one decade. Though separated by mountains and oceans, our five countries have been closely bound by a shared commitment to win-win cooperation," Xi said at the plenary session on Monday.

    "Let us set sail from Xiamen and join hands to usher in the second ‘Golden decade’ of BRICS cooperation and deliver greater benefits to the people of our five countries and around the world," he continued.

    The heads of state did join hands – during the traditional leaders’ photo ceremony and, to a certain extent, in the final declaration of the Xiamen summit.

    From left: Russian President Vladimir Putin, South African republic President jacob Zuma, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Brazilian President Michel Temer seen at the BRICS leaders' meeting with BRICS Business Council members, September 4, 2017
    © Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev
    BRICS Dialogue More Constructive Than G20 - Russian Economy Minister
    The document enshrined the nations’ commitment to fighting protectionism and facilitating financial market integration; establishing a bond fund in national currencies; cooperating on energy and technologies; boosting e-commerce and establishing a special working group for that; ensuring digital security and other goals.

    On the political and security side, the BRICS leaders called for the establishment of a genuinely broad counterterrorism coalition with the UN playing the central role in it; called for the reforms of the multilateral governing institutions (the UN, IMF); condemned practices of unilateral military interventions and economic sanctions and reiterated that weapons shall not be placed in outer space.

    They mentioned Syrian, Yemeni, Afghan and Israeli-Palestinian crises in the declaration, expressing hope for the soonest normalization.

    However, the one that was most closely watched – the crisis on the Korean Peninsula – was just briefly mentioned in the declaration.

    "We strongly deplore the nuclear test conducted by the DPRK. We express deep concern over the ongoing tension and prolonged nuclear issue on the Korean Peninsula, and emphasize that it should only be settled through peaceful means and direct dialogue of all the parties concerned," the document reads.

    The summit started on Sunday in the shadow of the sixth and the most powerful so far nuclear test by North Korea. On September 3, Pyongyang claimed that it had successfully tested a hydrogen bomb that could be loaded onto an intercontinental ballistic missile, which caused fierce international condemnation.

    New nations on board

    This year, the summit was held in a BRICS Plus format, proposed by the Chinese presidency in January 2017. The leaders of Egypt, Guinea, Mexico, Tajikistan and Thailand arrived in Xiamen to hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines and a joint "Dialogue with Emerging Markets" discussion with the BRICS leaders.

    The Xiamen Declaration set forth that the bloc "will strive towards broad partnerships with emerging markets and developing countries, and pursue equal-footed and flexible practices and initiatives for dialogue and cooperation with non-BRICS countries, including through BRICS Plus cooperation."

    Possible storms ahead

    Apart from the looming escalation on the Korean peninsula, just in the vicinity of two members of the bloc — Russia and China, there are some other "storms" that BRICS may face in future.

    Thus, Chinese-Indian border confrontation in the Doklam area, though frozen for the period of the summit and never mentioned on its sidelines, has all chances to flare again.

    From left: Russian President Vladimir Putin, South African republic President jacob Zuma, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Brazilian President Michel Temer seen at the BRICS leaders' meeting with BRICS Business Council members, September 4, 2017
    © Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev
    China Urges BRICS to Put More Efforts to Achieve Just International Order
    Just a week before the summit, the two countries agreed to end a stand-off on the Himalayan border of China, India and Bhutan (Doklam plateau) after New Delhi objected to Beijing's building of a road through the area. The Indian forces retreated to their post at Doka La, but can quickly intervene if the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) attempts to restart work on the military road. Beijing, in turn, withdrew the troops and equipment from the face-off site, but strongly asserts the right to send in armed patrols.

    Storms can also come in their natural form. Thus, a powerful tropical typhoon Mawar landed in the coastal areas of south China on Sunday, having prompted the State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters to activate a level III emergency response, and local authorities in a number of provinces, including Fujian, where Xiamen is located, to take precautions.

    Heavy showers kept chasing the participants of the Xiamen summit both Sunday and Monday. The last day, however, turned out to be sunny.

    "We BRICS leaders are determined to take Xiamen summit as a new starting point to work even harder for a closer and more strategic partnership and another ‘Golden decade’ of BRICS cooperation," Xi said in his closing remarks on Tuesday.

    South Africa will take over the presidency of BRICS after China. Next summit will be held in Johannesburg.

    Topic:
    2017 BRICS Summit in Xiamen (35)

    Related:

    BRICS May Discuss Creation of Block's Cryptocurrency - Russian Investment Fund
    BRICS Should Topple Western Dominance in Credit-Rating Market - Indian PM
    BRICS Countries Strongly Condemn North Korean Hydrogen Bomb Test
    Tags:
    BRICS summit, BRICS, Xi Jinping, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Empowering Women: Stunning Ladies of the Mrs. Universe Pageant Finale
    Empowering Women: Stunning Ladies of the Mrs. Universe Pageant Finale
    Maze of EU Accession
    Maze of EU Accession
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok