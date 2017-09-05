Russia, Egypt Oppose Myanmar Violence, Call for Control Over Situation - Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed the joint Russian-Egyptian position on the situation in Myanmar, urged the country's officials to gain control of the situation.

XIAMEN (China), (Sputnik) — Russia and Egypt oppose any violence in Myanmar and call on the authorities of Myanmar to get the situation under control, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday.

"The press service had to release the relevant statement in regards to the joint [Russian-Egyptian] opinion on the developments in Myanmar.

© AP Photo/ Emrah Gurel Erdogan Says World Remains 'Indifferent' to Violence Against Muslim Minority in Myanmar

We oppose any violence and call on the country's authorities to get the situation under control," Putin told reporters at the press conference after the BRICS summit.

Hundreds of people protesting against ethnic violence gathered for a rally in front of the Myanmar Embassy in Moscow on September 3 while thousands of protesters took to the streets in the Chechen capital of Grozny on September 4. Several hundred Muslim women took part in demonstrations against the persecution of Rohingyas outside Myanmar's Embassy in Indonesia. Protests also took place in Malaysia, Turkey, Australia and other countries.

The Myanmar conflict, which erupted in late August between the country's armed forces and Rohingya militants in Rakhine state, has prompted a wave of protests across the world over what was dubbed disproportionate use of force against the country's Muslim minority.