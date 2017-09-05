Register
12:34 GMT +305 September 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Military parade in North Korea

    N Korea Crisis: World 'Hasn't Run Out of All Diplomatic Options'

    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    Politics
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Hot Button Issue: Latest Launches, Nuclear Tests Escalate Korean Crisis (49)
    0 34230

    Commenting on the hydrogen bomb test by North Korea, Howard Stoffer, associate professor with the National Security Program at the University of New Haven, told Radio Sputnik that the crisis on the divided peninsula could still be solved by diplomatic means.

    North Korea confirmed on Sunday that it had carried out a successful test of a hydrogen bomb designed for intercontinental ballistic missiles.

    “I think the talk about military action [against Pyongyang] is totally out of the question. More severe sanctions might be needed and China has already said that it will not allow North Korea to continue on this path. More severe sanctions mean that nothing will be going to North Korea except food and medicine. There will be no fuel and no other products that would help enhance [North Korea’s] nuclear program,” Howard Stoffer said.

    US Ambassador to the UN and current UN Security Council president, Nikki Haley arrives for a United Nations Security Council meeting on Syria, at the UN headquarters in New York
    © AFP 2017/ Jewel SAMAD
    US Envoy to UN Says North Korea 'Begging for War' by Conducting Nuclear Test
    “I don’t think we’ve run out of all diplomatic options,” he said, adding that sanctions should lead to negotiations with the military option only available in the event of Pyongyang firing missiles at the United States.

    “Other than that, I think we should be looking at various ways that we can use diplomacy. I also think that [Kim Jong-un] is already anticipating what the rest of the world will do. He is a rational actor and he knows what he can do within certain parameters and how far he can push things,” Stoffer continued.

    When asked why there have been no proposals by the United Nations for North Korea, China, the United States and Russia to sit together and discuss the situation at hand, he said that much depends on the personalities involved in this process.

    “In Washington we have President Trump who is often shooting from the hip with his unworkable idea of cutting off all trade with countries that trade with North Korea,” Stoffer noted.

    In May, the UN Security Council unanimously backed a resolution tightening sanctions against North Korea due to its ballistic missile activities.

    The new round of sanctions is intended to cut 33 percent of Pyongyang's $3 billion annual export budget.

    Meanwhile, Switzerland said it was willing to act as a mediator in the conflict.

    “As for the Swiss proposal, I think we should welcome any country willing to host diplomatic talks between North Korea and any group of countries, including the US. I still believe that the UN is in a better position to do that though,” Howard Stoffer said.

    “I still think that diplomacy has to run its course before we start talking about any military actions,” he emphasized.

    When asked to elaborate on President Trump’s diplomacy so far with regard to North Korea, Stoffer said that Trump has threatened South Korea with cutting off bilateral trade, called Seoul’s wish to negotiate with Pyongyang “appeasement” and hasn’t been altogether helpful.

    “However, with  the need to raise the debt ceiling by the end of this month and to deal with the aftermath of the hurricane in Texas, I don’t think the US needs to be initiating any kind of action that would capture the world’s attention and not be able to deal with domestic problems,” Howard Stoffer concluded.

    Sunday’s test near the town of Kilju was already the sixth nuclear test Pyongyang has conducted since 2006 and came just days after after the country launched a ballistic missile over Japanese territory.

    Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs
    © Flickr/ Kwong Yee Cheng
    Russia Calls for Restraint Amid N Korea's Hydrogen Bomb Test
    The Japanese and South Korean governments held emergency meetings with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe ordering collection and analysis, together with the US, South Korea, China and Russia, of all available information pertaining to Sunday’s test.

    Tokyo has condemned North Korea in the strongest terms through its embassy in Beijing and will coordinate its actions with the United States and

    South Korea to request an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss the matter.

    Topic:
    Hot Button Issue: Latest Launches, Nuclear Tests Escalate Korean Crisis (49)

    Related:

    N Korea Hydrogen Bomb Might Be More Dangerous Than Expected – Japan
    Russia Calls for Restraint Amid N Korea's Hydrogen Bomb Test
    Tags:
    hydrogen bomb, test, options, crisis, University of New Haven, UN Security Council, Howard Stoffer, Shinzo Abe, Donald Trump, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Empowering Women: Stunning Ladies of the Mrs. Universe Pageant Finale
    Empowering Women: Stunning Ladies of the Mrs. Universe Pageant Finale
    Maze of EU Accession
    Maze of EU Accession
    European States Hit Hardest by Islamist Terrorists
    Islamist Terrorists Hit European States Hardest

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok