Register
11:02 GMT +305 September 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Russian President Vladimir Putin at the BRICS leaders expanded meeting

    Putin Slams American Establishment for Lack of Political Culture

    © Sputnik/ Grigory Sysoyev
    Politics
    Get short URL
    81732300

    Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on the recent closure and searches of Russian diplomatic facilities in the United States.

    Putin blamed the American establishment for a lack of political culture regarding the situation with the Russian diplomatic facilities in the US, saying that Moscow has the right to decide whether to cut the US mission by 155 employees for full parity, but will not do so yet.

    "Strictly speaking, if we talk about complete parity, there [would] be not 455 diplomats in Moscow, but 155 less. So, we reserve the right to make a decision about this amount of US diplomats in Moscow too, but we will not do that yet, we will see how the situation will be further developing," Putin said at a press conference after the BRICS summit.

    According to Putin, the staff of Russia’s permanent mission to the United Nations was also conditionally included in the total amount of Russian diplomats in the United States.

    "Strictly speaking, they are not diplomats accredited in the US State Department, but they are diplomats working in an international organization," Putin stressed.

    A car with diplomatic license plates drives out of a compound near Glen Cove, N.Y., on Long Island on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016.
    © AP Photo/ Alexander F. Yuan
    US Searches at Russian Diplomatic Property Outrageous - Moscow

    He highlighted that the United States had pledged to secure the work of the United Nations when contending for the headquarters of the organization to be located in New York.

    "The fact that the United States has reduced the number of our diplomatic missions is their right. Another thing is that this was done explicitly in such a boorish manner. It does not make our US partners look better," Putin added.

    "It is difficult to have a dialogue with people who confuse Austria with Australia. You can do nothing about it. That seems to be the level of political culture of a certain part of the American establishment," Putin said at a press conference following the results of his participation at the BRICS summit.

    Putin also said that "the American nation, the American people, America is really a great country, a great nation… of such people with such a low level of political culture."

    He added that Moscow was planning to file a lawsuit due to the deprivation of the right to administer its estate.

    The Russian President admitted Washington's right to cut the number of diplomatic facilities but stated that it was done in a boorish manner.

    A car with diplomatic license plates drives out of a compound near Glen Cove, N.Y., on Long Island on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016.
    © AP Photo/ Alexander F. Yuan
    US Searches at Russian Diplomatic Property Outrageous - Moscow
    On Thursday, the US State Department ordered Moscow to close down its Consulate General in San Francisco and two other diplomatic entities in New York City and Washington, DC by Saturday. After Russian diplomats left the US Trade Representative building in Washington, US security agents entered the premises and conducted a search, which, from Moscow's perspective, was a breach of international law. The US State Department argues that the officers carried out a lawful inspection of the facilities.

    In December 2016, then-US President Barack Obama decided to expel 35 Russian diplomats and block access to two Russian diplomatic compounds as a response to Moscow's reported meddling in the US presidential elections.

    In late July, Moscow announced its decision to reduce the US diplomatic staff in Russia to 455 people, the same number of diplomatic personnel Russia has in the United States. Shortly thereafter, the US Embassy in Russia suspended the processing of non-immigration visas due to staff cuts.

    Tags:
    diplomatic compounds, Vladimir Putin, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Empowering Women: Stunning Ladies of the Mrs. Universe Pageant Finale
    Empowering Women: Stunning Ladies of the Mrs. Universe Pageant Finale
    Maze of EU Accession
    Maze of EU Accession
    European States Hit Hardest by Islamist Terrorists
    Islamist Terrorists Hit European States Hardest

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok