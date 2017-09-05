China Urges BRICS to Put More Efforts to Achieve Just International Order

XIAMEN (China), (Sputnik) — China's President Xi Jinping on Tuesday called for closer cooperation among the BRICS member states on achieving a more just and equitable international order.

"BRICS countries must step up coordination on important issues and work more on a just and equitable international order," Xi said at the closing ceremony of the BRICS summit in China's Xiamen.

The Chinese leader praised the Xiamen summit for a fruitful exchange of views and expressed hope for a further progress under the upcoming South African presidency over the five-nation bloc.

"We, the BRICS leaders, believe it is in our interest to deepen political and security cooperation, this is what the international community expects us to do," Xi continued.

According to the official, the BRICS member states enhance their ties in coordination on a number of issues, such as cybersecurity, counterterrorism efforts and the Middle East.

The president of the Asian nation stressed the importance of trade, technology and people-to-people cooperation between the five countries, of their dialogue with other emerging markets, as well as the need to keep the momentum set forth by the "BRICS Plus" format.

The three-day BRICS summit in China's Xiamen kicked off on Sunday. The event was held in a new so-called BRICS Plus format, with the leaders of such non-BRICS countries as Egypt, Guinea, Mexico, Tajikistan and Thailand also taking part in the event alongside the leaders of the five BRICS nations: Russia, China, Brazil, South Africa and India.