Ankara Blames Germany for 'Openly Trying to Command EU'

ANKARA (Sputnik) — Turkish Minister for EU Affairs Omer Celik slammed Germany over its alleged attempts to manage the European Union alone.
"We see that some German politicians openly try to command EU organizations and EU member states in their election campaigns, they generally do not know what the EU is and they believe it is 'the United States of Germany.' These politicians do not show any respect to the values and organizations of the EU as they do not show them to Turkey, we do not accept such disrespectful statements directed against Turkey," Celik wrote on Twitter.
Celik added that instead of bringing the EU mechanism into effect, the politicians try to use the European Union as an instrument of German policy.
Relations between Berlin and Ankara have witnessed a setback following Turkey's failed coup attempt in July 2016. Ankara, in particular, has accused Berlin of providing asylum for coup plotters. The relations have continued to deteriorate this year, after Germany decided to ban Turkish pre-referendum rallies on its soil and Ankara refused to allow lawmakers from Berlin to visit the Incirlik airbase, where German troops are stationed.
All comments
Show new comments (0)