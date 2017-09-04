Register
19:19 GMT +304 September 2017
Live
    Search
    People watch a TV news reporting about a possible nuclear test conducted by North Korea ,at the Seoul Railway station in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017

    No Military Solution Acceptable After N Korean Nuke Test - Russian Envoy to UN

    © AP Photo/ Ahn Young-joon
    Politics
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Hot Button Issue: Latest Launches, Nuclear Tests Escalate Korean Crisis (41)
    0 24330

    The Russian envoy to the United Nations has reaffirmed Moscow's stance on the situation on the Korean Peninsula following Pyongyang's latest nuclear test.

    UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya condemned the North Korean nuclear test, emphasizing, however, that a military solution to the issue is not acceptable.

    North Korea's leadership maintaining its current policy undermining the non-proliferation regime threatens serious consequences for Pyongyang itself, Nebenzya said at a UN Security Council meeting on the response to the North Korean nuclear test.

    "It is regrettable that the DPRK leadership, by its actions aimed at undermining the global non-proliferation regime, poses a serious threat to peace and security on the Korean peninsula and on a global scale. The continuation of such a policy is fraught with serious consequences for the DPRK itself. At the same time, for us it is obvious that there is no military solution to the problems of the Korean peninsula," Nebenzya said.

    The threat of the conflict on the Korean Peninsula becoming "hot" is greater than ever, Nebenzya stressed, adding that "the provocative missile and nuclear activities of Pyongyang have recently acquired dangerous dynamics."

    "There is no doubt that we are currently experiencing one of the most acute and dramatic phases of the development of the situation on the Korean Peninsula. It can be said without exaggeration that peace in this region is being seriously tested, and the threat of the escalation of the confrontation into a hot phase is as big as never before," he said.

    Members of the United Nations Security Council
    © REUTERS/ Lucas Jackson
    No Military Solutions to Problems on Korean Peninsula - Russsia's Ambassador to UN (VIDEO)
    His statement came following US ambassador's to the UN remarks, saying that North Korean latest nuclear test and missile launches show that Kim Jong Un "is begging for war."

    The UN meeting on North Korea comes several days following Pyongyang's successful test of a hydrogen bomb that could be loaded on an intercontinental ballistic missile, which had prompted a global condemnation.

    As tensions on the Korean Peninsula have further escalated this summer, Russia and China proposed the so-called "double freeze" plan to settle the situation on the Korean Peninsula, urging North Korea to stop nuclear tests, while calling on the US and South Korea to refrain from joint drills. The US has already rejected the peace plan.

    Following the North Korean nuclear test on Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping agreed to "react in a relevant manner" to the move.

    Topic:
    Hot Button Issue: Latest Launches, Nuclear Tests Escalate Korean Crisis (41)

    Related:

    China Calls for N Korean Crisis' Peaceful Settlement - China's Ambassador to UN
    US Envoy to UN Says North Korea 'Begging for War' by Conducting Nuclear Test
    North Korean Missile Test Timing 'Set to Undermine China's Credibility'
    North Korea H-Bomb Threat: Who Could Be a 'Possible Mediator' in This Crisis?
    UNSC Discusses Nuclear Test Allegedly Conducted by N Korea (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    nuclear test, Nikki Haley, Vasily Nebenzya, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), China, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Empowering Women: Stunning Ladies of the Mrs. Universe Pageant Finale
    Empowering Women: Stunning Ladies of the Mrs. Universe Pageant Finale
    Maze of EU Accession
    Maze of EU Accession
    European States Hit Hardest by Islamist Terrorists
    Islamist Terrorists Hit European States Hardest

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok