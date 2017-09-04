US Envoy to UN Says North Korea 'Begging for War' by Conducting Nuclear Test

NEW YORK (Sputnik) — US Ambassador to UN Nikki Haley urged the 'strongest possible measures' against North Korea in light of Pyongyang's violations of UN resolutions on the country's nuclear and missile programs in lights of the latest nuclear test.
"To the members of the UN Security Council I must say — enough is enough…The time for half-measures in the Security Council is over…We must now adopt the strongest possible measures," Haley said addressing the UN Security Council.
"Kim Jong-un's abusive use of missiles and his nuclear threats show that he is begging for war. War is never something the United States wants. We don't want it now. But our country's patience is not unlimited," she stressed.
"The idea that some have suggested as 'freeze for freeze' is insulting. When a rogue regime has a nuclear weapon and an ICBM pointed at you, you do not take steps to lower your guard, no one would do it, we certainly won't," Haley said, calling on the international community to exert maximum efforts to resolve the crisis.
Commenting on the North Korean nuclear test, US President Donald Trump called Pyongyang's actions are "hostile and dangerous," emphasizing that the "talk of appeasement" would not work. He also reaffirmed the US readiness to protect the US and its allies by "using the full range of diplomatic, conventional, and nuclear capabilities at our disposal."
In his turn, US Secretary of Defense James Mattis told reporters that any threats to the United States or its allies would be met with a massive, "effective and overwhelming" military response. Mattis also said that Trump had been briefed on various military options available to the United States.
All comments
Show new comments (0)