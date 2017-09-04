US Envoy to UN Says North Korea 'Begging for War' by Conducting Nuclear Test

North Korea conducted its so far largest and most successful nuclear test on Sunday in a move described by US envoy to the UN Haley as "begging for war" during the UNSC emergency meeting.

NEW YORK (Sputnik) — US Ambassador to UN Nikki Haley urged the 'strongest possible measures' against North Korea in light of Pyongyang's violations of UN resolutions on the country's nuclear and missile programs in lights of the latest nuclear test.

"To the members of the UN Security Council I must say — enough is enough…The time for half-measures in the Security Council is over…We must now adopt the strongest possible measures," Haley said addressing the UN Security Council.

"Kim Jong-un's abusive use of missiles and his nuclear threats show that he is begging for war. War is never something the United States wants. We don't want it now. But our country's patience is not unlimited," she stressed.

© AFP 2017/ Raul ARBOLEDA Seoul, Washington Discuss Deployment of US Strategic Bombers in South Korea

She went on to criticize the so-called "double freeze" plan to settle the situation on the Korean Peninsula proposed by Russia and China describing it as "insulting." The joint initiative urges North Korea to stop nuclear tests, while calling on the US and South Korea to refrain from joint drills.

"The idea that some have suggested as 'freeze for freeze' is insulting. When a rogue regime has a nuclear weapon and an ICBM pointed at you, you do not take steps to lower your guard, no one would do it, we certainly won't," Haley said, calling on the international community to exert maximum efforts to resolve the crisis.

The UN meeting on North Korea comes several days following Pyongyang's successful test of a hydrogen bomb that could be loaded on an intercontinental ballistic missile, which had prompted a global condemnation

Commenting on the North Korean nuclear test, US President Donald Trump called Pyongyang's actions are "hostile and dangerous," emphasizing that the "talk of appeasement" would not work. He also reaffirmed the US readiness to protect the US and its allies by "using the full range of diplomatic, conventional, and nuclear capabilities at our disposal."

In his turn, US Secretary of Defense James Mattis told reporters that any threats to the United States or its allies would be met with a massive, "effective and overwhelming" military response. Mattis also said that Trump had been briefed on various military options available to the United States.