McLaren Dropped Charges of State Involvement in Doping in Russia

The chief of the Russian Independent Anti-Doping Commission said that the head of the WADA commission has dropped his charges of Russian state alleged involvement in the doping abuse.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Richard McLaren, the head of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) independent commission has dropped his charges of Russian state alleged participation in the doping abuse, Russian Independent Anti-Doping Commission chief Vitaly Smirnov said Monday.

"I have met with McLaren. As a result, McLaren said that he had dismissed his charges of the state interference. If he dropped these accusations then it is very important," Smirnov told reporters.

In July 2016, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), following an investigation by its Independent Commission led by Richard McLaren on the use of doping by Russian athletes, accused Russia of the existence of a state system to conceal anti-doping regulations' violations. The Russian side denies the accusations. The WADA later assessed the evidence against many of them as insufficient.

On August 2, WADA published a roadmap to code compliance outlining "reinstatement criteria" that Russia’s body RUSADA still has to meet. The agency said 12 criteria, including public acceptance of the McLaren report, were to be fulfilled before WADA’s independent Compliance Review Committee can recommend that RUSADA be declared compliant again with the World Anti-Doping Code. On August 3, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia disagreed with some aspects of WADA report.