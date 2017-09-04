UNSC Discusses Nuclear Test Allegedly Conducted by N Korea (VIDEO)

The UN Security Council is discussing the recent hydrogen bomb test which North Korea recently conducted. According to the KCNA, the DPRK's state news agency, the test was successful.

North Korea's nuclear tests undermine the international non-proliferation efforts, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs Jeffrey Feltman said Monday at a UN Security Council meeting.

"We are alarmed by this dangerous provocation. The secretary-general condemns the underground nuclear test announced by the DPRK. This act is yet another serious breach of the DPRK's international obligations and undermines international non-proliferation and disarmament efforts," Feltman said.

"This act is also profoundly destabilizing for regional and international security," he said.

US Ambassador to UN Nikki Haley urged on Monday the 'strongest possible measures' against North Korea in light of Pyongyang continuing defiance of UN resolutions on the country's nuclear and missile programs.

"To the members of the UN Security Council I must say — enough is enough…The time for half-measures in the Security Council is over…We must now adopt the strongest possible measures," Haley said addressing to the UNSC members.

"Kim Jong-un's abusive use of missiles and his nuclear threats show that he is begging for war. War is never something the United States wants. We don't want it now. But our country's patience is not unlimited," she stressed.

The situation on the Korean Peninsula has escalated in recent months due to Pyongyang's missile launches and nuclear tests; all conducted in violation of the UN Security Council’s resolutions. On August 5, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted Resolution 2371, which further tightens sanctions against North Korea in response to Pyongyang's ballistic missiles tests conducted in late July. The restrictive measures have failed to prevent North Korea from conducting further tests.