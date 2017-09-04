Register
12:17 GMT +304 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe share a light moment during their visit at Kodokan judo hall in Tokyo, Japan, December 16, 2016.

    Tokyo Hopes Putin-Abe Meeting to Give Momentum to Bilateral Ties - Ambassador

    © REUTERS/ Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool
    Politics
    Get short URL
    15310

    The Japanese ambassador to Russia said that he hoped the upcoming meeting between the Russian president and the Japanese prime minister would help to develop bilateral ties, especially in the field of joint cooperation on the southern Kuril Islands.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Tokyo hopes that the upcoming meeting between Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin during the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Russia's Vladivostok will give the momentum to the development of bilateral relations between the two states, Japanese Ambassador to Russia Toyohisa Kozuki told Sputnik.

    "I hope that during this forum the initial results of cooperation as part of this plan will come into being while the forum itself will help Russians to feel the significance of this plan … We hope that during the current visit to Vladivostok, the results of the first year of such cooperation will be summarized while the visit would give momentum to the development of Russian-Japanese relations in all areas," Kozuki said, adding a high number of the Japanese businesses are expected to participate in the 2017 EEF.

    Japan expects that Vladimir Putin and Shinzo Abe will discuss joint economic activity on the southern Kuril Islands in detail during their meeting, Kozuki added.

    "Putin and Abe will very likely discuss joint economic activity on the four islands as well as humanitarian actions for former inhabitants of the islands," Kozuki said, adding that a Russian-Japanese peace treaty will also be discussed.

    The Kuril Islands are the subject of a long-standing territorial dispute between Russia and Japan. In December 2016, Russian President Vladimir Putin paid a two-day working visit to Japan, during which he discussed with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe the possibility of joint economic activity on the South Kuril Islands. 

    Yuzhno-Kurilsk village on Kunashir Island
    © Sputnik/ Ekaterina Chesnokova
    Moscow to Back Russian Businessmen in Creating New Enterprises on Kuril Islands
    According to the ambassador, newly appointed Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono is striving to develop Tokyo’s bilateral relations with Moscow.

    "Minister Kono has firm intentions to develop relations with Russia, [Japan’s] close partner in the Asia Pacific region in various areas," Kozuki said.

    The ambassador recalled that since his appointment as a foreign minister in early August, Kono has already carried out a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) forum.

    "I believe that this meeting has contributed to the formation of trustworthy relations between [Kono and Lavrov]. Minister Lavrov noted that he is well aware of the contribution of Kono’s father and grandfather to Russian-Japanese relations," Kozuki pointed out.

    The diplomat noted that Kono’s grandfather Ichiro Kono had played a significant role in the conclusion of a bilateral declaration between Japan and the Soviet Union in 1956.

    "According to Minister Kono, his father, former Foreign Minister Yohei Kono, paid a lot of attention to the development of Japanese-Russian ties. The minister has also noted his special attention to issues of bilateral contacts between two our countries and underlined his intention to further promote them," Kozuki added.

    Related:

    Russian, South Korean Presidents to Meet at EEF Forum Wednesday
    Russia, Japan Plan to Coordinate Joint Economic Projects in Southern Kurils
    Japan to Stay in South Kuril Talks After New Russian Plan
    Tags:
    meeting, Vladimir Putin, Shinzo Abe, Kuril Islands, Japan, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russia's Vladivostok: Pacific Fleet Port and Maritime Resort on Border With N Korea
    Russia's Vladivostok: Pacific Port and Maritime Resort on Border With N Korea
    Diplomatic Tug-of-War
    Diplomatic Tug-of-War
    European States Hit Hardest by Islamist Terrorists
    Islamist Terrorists Hit European States Hardest

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok