BRICS Countries Strongly Condemn North Korean Hydrogen Bomb Test

BRICS member states condemned the recent hydrogen bomb test by North Korea and called on all the parties concerned for the direct dialogue.

XIAMEN (China), (Sputnik) — The leaders of the BRICS member states, namely Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, have condemned the recent nuclear test carried out by Pyongyang, a joint declaration said Monday.

North Korea reportedly said on Sunday that it had successfully tested a hydrogen bomb that could be loaded on an intercontinental ballistic missile. The shockwaves from the test were first registered in China, then in South Korea and Japan, before spreading further out.

"We strongly deplore the nuclear test conducted by the DPRK. We express deep concern over the ongoing tension and prolonged nuclear issue on the Korean Peninsula, and emphasize that it should only be settled through peaceful means and direct dialogue of all the parties concerned," the document adopted at the BRICS summit said.

The South Korean Environment Ministry has made a decision to conditionally approve the US Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile defense systems deployment on the territory of the Asian nation, local media reported Monday.

Hydrogen bombs, also called thermonuclear bombs, use nuclear fusion, which releases far more energy than splitting of the atoms used in atomic bombs.