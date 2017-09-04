Russia Answers NATO's Accusations About Upcoming Zapad Drills

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister commented on accusations against the about the upcoming Russia-Belarus Zapad-2017 military drills, saying that Russia informed NATO about the exercises and sent 'appropriate invitations' to the alliance.

BLED (Slovenia), (Sputnik) — Moscow considers NATO accusations against Russia in connection with the upcoming Russia-Belarus Zapad-2017 military drills unfounded, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexey Meshkov said.

Meshkov said that the Russian side "informed NATO about the upcoming exercises in the most widely manner," and the alliance "was sent appropriate invitations."

"Those countries that strive to aggravate the situation as much as possible on the eve of the drills, throwing in unfounded accusations against Russia, are those countries that impede the contacts between the military of our countries as much as possible," the deputy minister told reporters.

The joint drills will take place on September 14-20 in Belarus.