Russia Answers NATO's Accusations About Upcoming Zapad Drills

BLED (Slovenia), (Sputnik) — Moscow considers NATO accusations against Russia in connection with the upcoming Russia-Belarus Zapad-2017 military drills unfounded, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexey Meshkov said.
#NATO concerned over scale of Russia-Belarus Zapad-2017 drills — Polish FM https://t.co/2wUtNRfKYX #RussianArmy pic.twitter.com/TxtaWoANAK— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) 25 августа 2017 г.
Meshkov said that the Russian side "informed NATO about the upcoming exercises in the most widely manner," and the alliance "was sent appropriate invitations."
"Those countries that strive to aggravate the situation as much as possible on the eve of the drills, throwing in unfounded accusations against Russia, are those countries that impede the contacts between the military of our countries as much as possible," the deputy minister told reporters.
The joint drills will take place on September 14-20 in Belarus.
