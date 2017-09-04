Russian Diplomatic Missions in US Have No Plans to Reduce Consular Services

The spokesman of the Russian embassy says that Russian diplomatic mission in the United States is not going to reduce the scale of consular services after the shutdown of the country's Consulate in San Francisco.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Russian diplomatic missions in the United States have no plans to reduce the scale and intensity of consular services after Russia closed down its Consulate General in San Francisco, Nikolay Lakhonin, a spokesman of the Russian embassy, said.

© REUTERS/ Beck Diefenbach US Controls Non-Residential Part of Russian Consulate General in San Francisco

"Within the framework of unfriendly actions of US authoriteis that resulted in closure of the largest Russia's Consulate General in the United States we want to attract attention to the fact taht other Russia's consular missions have no plans to reduce the intensity of activities to provide consular services," Lakhonin said in a Sunday statement.

The diplomat added that Russia's citizens could receive further information on the issue on the embassy's Facebook page.