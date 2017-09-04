Spain Slams North Korean Nuclear Test

MADRID (Sputnik) – Spain condemned North Korea’s nuclear test and warned that such actions on the part of Pyongyang could affect its relations with Madrid, Spanish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Spain condemns in the strongest terms the nuclear tests, carried out by North Korea today. This is a serious provocation and a new unacceptable situation for the globe and for the regional security, as well as for the nuclear weapons non-proliferation regime, to which Spain is committed," the statement said Sunday.

The statement noted that such actions could affect bilateral relations between Spain and North Korea.

"Spain one more time calls on the North Korean authorities to revise the current course," the statement added.

On Sunday, North Korea said that it had successfully tested a hydrogen bomb that could be loaded on an intercontinental ballistic missile.