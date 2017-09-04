Boomers Step Aside: 13-Year-Old Running for Governor of Vermont

The state of Vermont has now seen it all, as thirteen-year-old Ethan Sonneborn has thrown his beanie into the ring to run for governor of the state in the 2018 elections.

The ambitious teen — too young to vote legally — told The Burlington Free Press that he can seriously run for governor in Vermont because there are no age restrictions in the state for that position.

Sonneborn is currently working to collect the 500 registered voter signatures required by state law to make him eligible to run for office.

Although the Bristol teen would like to win, he is still a realist, observing that the primary point of his run is to send a "message about young people in politics," cited by The Associated Press.

And even though he has unsurprisingly had difficulty getting local party officials to take him seriously, the teenager claims to prefer losing to giving up.

If elected, the middle-schooler promised to get implement a "practical and progressive agenda."