Putin, Abe to Be Informed of Pilot Projects on Joint Activity on Kurils at EEF

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister says President Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Abe will be informed about the pilot projects on the Southern Kurils on the sidelines of the East Economic Forum.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russian and Japanese diplomats will inform Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe about the pilot projects, expected to be launched as part of the two country’s joint activity on the Southern Kurils on the sidelines of the East Economic Forum (EEF), Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said Sunday.

"We have defined [the pilot projects] and plan to inform the leaders of the two countries about it on the sidelines of the East Economic Forum in Vladivostok this September," Morgulov told Tokyo Shimbun newspaper.

