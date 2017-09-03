Mattis: Any Threat to US, Its Allies to be Met With Military Response

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Any threat posed to the United States or its allies will be met with "massive response," the country's Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said Sunday.
"Any threat to the United States or its territories including Guam, or our allies, will be met with a massive military response, both effective and overwhelming," Mattis said after the meeting with US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence dedicated to North Korea's latest nuclear test.
"We are not looking to a total annihilation of a country, namely North Korea, but as I said we have many options to do so," the Pentagon chief stressed.
