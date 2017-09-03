Register
04 September 2017
    U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis gestures during a press briefing on the campaign to defeat ISIS at the Pentagon in Washington, U.S., May 19, 2017

    Mattis: Any Threat to US, Its Allies to be Met With Military Response

    © REUTERS/ Yuri Gripas
    US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says that any threat posed by North Korea to the US or its allies will be met with a "massive military response".

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Any threat posed to the United States or its allies will be met with "massive response," the country's Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said Sunday.

    "Any threat to the United States or its territories including Guam, or our allies, will be met with a massive military response, both effective and overwhelming," Mattis said after the meeting with US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence dedicated to North Korea's latest nuclear test.

    People walk past a street monitor showing North Korea's leader Kim Jong-Un in a news report about North Korea's nuclear test, in Tokyo, Japan, September 3, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Toru Hanai
    What North Korea Might Have Actually Tested on Sunday
    "We have many military options and president [Trump] wanted to be briefed on each one of them. We made clear that we have the ability to defend ourselves and our allies, South Korea and Japan, from any attack. And our commitments among the allies are ironclad," Mattis also pointed out.

    "We are not looking to a total annihilation of a country, namely North Korea, but as I said we have many options to do so," the Pentagon chief stressed.

