Assange: 'Constant US Threats Against DPRK Have Put It on a Total War Footing'

US threats against North Korea caused Pyongyang to boost its missile research and development, and contributed to its total combat readiness, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange said Sunday.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, Pyongyang said it had successfully tested what it claimed to be a hydrogen bomb that could be attached to a missile.

"Constant US threats against DPRK have put it on a total war footing massively boosting its missile R&D, unity & support for the regime," Assange wrote on his Twitter.

​The WikiLeaks founder added that Korean peoples were "already industrious, intelligent & conformist" and any threat would only serve to further mobilize efforts.

"U.S. posturing on China's border through the DPRK proxy cold war will have the same result. Massively increased Chinese military R&D. Dumb," he wrote.

​In the wake of the test, US President Donald Trump called Pyongyang's actions "hostile and dangerous to the United States." Trump also said that Washington was considering stopping all trade with any country that has a business relationship with North Korea.

US Treasury Department Chief Steven Mnuchin said that the agency was preparing a new package of sanctions against Pyongyang over its latest test.

In early August, Trump promised to meet any new threats against the United States from North Korea with "fire and fury." Pyongyang then reportedly said it was considering a strike near the US territory of Guam.