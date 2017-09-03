Kremlin: Closure of Russian Missions in US Regrettable as It Breaches Int'l Law

Washington's breach of the international law with regard to the closure of Russian diplomatic properties in the United States is regrettable, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Sunday.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian Trade Representation building in Washington, DC, was searched on Saturday before the access to it was closed to the Russian diplomats.

"We might probably express our deepest regrets with regard to what is obviously an act contradicting the international law. The international law is being undermined, the actions that are being undertaken obviously contradict the convention on diplomatic relations," Peskov told reporters, when asked to comment on the searches. "This may only elicit resentment and deepest regret," the spokesman added.

Peskov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin had been briefed on the situation.

"Let’s wait for the opinion of the head of Russia on this," the spokesman said, when asked about potential retaliation.

The Russian Consulate General in the US city of San Francisco has stopped functioning

The US State Department announced on Thursday that the Russian government was told to shut down three diplomatic facilities by September 2 in retaliation for Moscow’s decision to cut US diplomatic staff in Russia by 755 people to 455.