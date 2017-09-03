Putin Has No Plans to Hold Talks With Kim Jong Un Amid North Korea's Nuke Test

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Sunday that the Russian president is not going to meet with the North Korean leader in the light of the reports of Pyongyang's sixth nuclear test and saying that President Putin discussed the issue with his Chinese counterpart.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Asked by reporters if Putin will hold talks with Kim, Peskov said "there are no such plans so far."

The spokesman said that Putin discussed on Sunday the situation around North Korea with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, adding that the both leaders agreed on the necessity to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula and pledged to coordinate their actions on the international arena regarding the issue.

"Both Putin and Xi Jinping have expressed deep concern in relation to this situation, they noted the importance of avoiding chaos on the Korean Peninsula, the importance of exercising restraint by all parties and orientating on finding the solution only through the political and diplomatic ways," Peskov pointed out.

Peskov stressed that Russia is ready to participate in all the discussions on the North Korean issue as part of the UN Security Council and other platforms.

"President Putin has repeatedly noted that the only way of settling this issue is through the discussion between all the interested parties," Peskov told journalists, answering a question if the introduction of sanctions against Pyongyang can be considered as a means of the political and diplomatic regulation of the issue.

North Korea claimed a success in a test of a hydrogen bomb that could be loaded on an intercontinental ballistic missile. Pyongyang also said that no radiation leakage had occurred during the test.

A nuclear weapon that was tested by North Korea on Sunday is preliminarily estimated to have a yield of up to 70 kilotonnes, according to Japanese Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera.