Register
19:38 GMT +303 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Pedestrians walk by United Nations Headquarters, lit up in blue light, a day in advance of the 70th Anniversary of the U.N., Friday, Oct. 23, 2015, in New York

    Divided Nations? Trump’s Attempts to Reform UN Could Damage World Security

    © AP Photo/ Julie Jacobson
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 12112

    Later this month, Donald Trump plans to meet with other world leaders to discuss the prospects for reforming the United Nations. Russian observers warn that if the US president attempts to use the forum to try to deprive permanent members of the Security Council of their veto rights, it will be the beginning of the end for the organization.

    On Friday, Reuters reported that Trump will host an event dedicated to its reform on September 18, a day before his address at this year's General Assembly.

    Leaders will be invited to the meeting only if they sign on to a US-drafted 10-point declaration backing efforts "to initiate effective, meaningful reform." The declaration commits signatories to "reducing mandate duplication, redundancy and overlap, including among the main organs of the United Nations," and voices support for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and his efforts to make "concrete changes" to improve the UN's humanitarian, development and peacekeeping initiatives.

    Globe
    © Fotolia/ Puchikumo / Klara S
    Knowing the '5 Powers' in our Global Diplomacy Game
    Trump officials have previously criticized the international body as a "club for people to get together, talk and have a good time," and made commitments to slash US spending on the organization in the next federal budget. The US currently contributes about 22% of the UN's budget and about 28.5% of the funding for UN peacekeeping operations.

    Russian officials have voiced skepticism over the initiative. Frantz Klintsevich, deputy chairman of the Russian Senate's Committee on Defense, suggested that Trump's meeting "looks less like a discussion, and more like diktat."

    "I will not presume to judge whether the time for a reform of the UN has come, and if it has, whether such reforms would lead to even more disagreements between nations. These are questions of a different order. But this [Trump's meeting] is not the way to go about things," Klintsevich wrote on his Facebook page.

    President Donald Trump gestures while speaking following his meeting with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, left, and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., Friday, Aug. 11, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    President Donald Trump gestures while speaking following his meeting with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, left, and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., Friday, Aug. 11, 2017.

    According to the lawmaker, globally accepted practice is for experts from different countries first come together, search for a common approach, agree their positions, and only then discuss things at the level of heads of state.  Under this approach, "there can be no question of some preliminary conditions, like this ten-point declaration proposed by Donald Trump."

    BRICS in China
    © REUTERS/ Stringer
    The Fall of the Global Hegemon: How BRICS Countries Can Replace the US
    So far, it's unclear which countries will agree to take part in the meeting hosted by Trump. In any event, Russian President Vladimir Putin will not take part in the General Assembly this year, and the Russian delegation will be headed by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

    Russian observers say that the significance Trump's gathering will depend on the issues that are raised. For example, any discussion on the reform of the Security Council would not only threaten Russia's international standing, but the global balance of power.

    The issue of Security Council reform has been widely discussed in recent years, and has included proposals to expand the permanent membership of the body to include emerging powers, to limit the power of the veto, or on the contrary, to expand it to other countries.

    The United Nations Security Council votes on a new sanctions resolution that would increase economic pressure on North Korea to return to negotiations on its missile program, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017 at U.N. headquarters
    © AP Photo/ Mary Altaffer
    The United Nations Security Council votes on a new sanctions resolution that would increase economic pressure on North Korea to return to negotiations on its missile program, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017 at U.N. headquarters

    Dmitri Zhuravlev, director of the Moscow-based Institute of Regional Problems, believes that if Trump's meeting includes discussion on how to reduce Russia's influence in the UN, it could trigger the beginning of the end for the international organization.

    "If one first has to agree [to the ten-point declaration] to participate in the discussion, this is not a discussion, but a recognition of the right of the strong to his point of view," the analyst said. "Signing Mr. Trump's proposals automatically means agreeing with him. What is there left to discuss then? Where to place the punctuation marks in the document?"

    The UN Security Council
    © AP Photo/ Frank Franklin II
    Russia Urges UN Security Council to Offer Clear Guidance to Solve N Korea Crisis
    In the analyst's view, the US has gotten used to this sort of behavior in the international arena over the last few decades. "They are absolutely confident of their exceptionalism. It's just that some, like Barack Obama, talked about it a lot, while others, like businessman Donald Trump, try to implement it in practice. But the essence doesn't change."

    As far as UN funding reform is concerned, Zhuravlev noted that theoretically, US promises to reduce their funding were not a problem. "It's another matter if Russia and other countries also begin raising similar questions about their commitments. Yes, the US pays a lot, but not everything, and not even half of the UN's budget. Russia also commits a lot for the needs of this organization." Therefore, the analyst noted that "if Trump begins cutting funding, other countries may end up doing the same."

    Still, the main issue, according to the expert, is the Security Council veto. "The UN was created after World War II, and reflected a situation where there were five key countries in the world who possessed the veto right. If today the US tries to surmount this system, it will be the UN's end. If we deprive this organization of the mechanism of parity in decision-making, it will be unclear why it's needed at all. After all, there are other formats, like the G8 or the G20, where nations can gather and discuss various issues. The strength of the UN lies precisely in the fact that it allows for a balance between countries."

    President Vladimir Putin attends G20 summit in Hamburg, July 2017
    © Sputnik/ Michael Klimentyev
    President Vladimir Putin attends G20 summit in Hamburg, July 2017

    "I'm not certain whether Trump understands this, and whether he even plans to raise the veto issue at all…But if he is, the whole system of international security built after WWII will cease to exist," Zhuravlev stressed.

    "This is why we support the current structure of the UN so strongly. So long as it exists," the US and its allies "are forced to account for our opinion." If Russia is stripped of its Security Council, this will end, "force will become the only argument, and the only parity will be nuclear parity. Switching to this argument over a political dispute is very dangerous."

    US Gerek Meinhardt (L) competes against Russia's Artur Akhmatkhuzin during the men’s team foil semi-final bout between Russia and US as part of the fencing event of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, on August 12, 2016, at the Carioca Arena 3, in Rio de Janeiro
    © AFP 2017/ Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV
    Someone Should Stop US-Russia Diplomatic War 'Before No One Left for Talks'
    For his part, political analyst Leonid Savin believes that while the UN does require reform, the US will undoubtedly try to subordinate this process to its own interests.

    According to the expert, the UN has become a very cumbersome organization with a large number of diverse institutions, some demonstrating their worth, and others becoming a financial and administrative burden necessitating reforms. "Who will carry out this reform and how is another question. It's necessary to approach each area that the organization is engaged in carefully, and consider its committees and organs, based on their relevance and the interests of all countries. Reform is really long overdue; the question is its format."

    Unfortunately, the analyst admitted that the discussion format proposed by the US president does not seem inclusive. "The US will doubtlessly work to manipulate public opinion in other countries. It wouldn't be the first time that they've done this. Studies have shown, for instance, that there is a clear correlation between loans provided by the International Monetary Fund, and the decisions taken by nations at the UN" in the US's favor.

    Tags:
    veto, United Nations, Donald Trump, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russia's Vladivostok: Pacific Fleet Port and Maritime Resort on Border With N Korea
    Russia's Vladivostok: Pacific Port and Maritime Resort on Border With N Korea
    Diplomatic Tug-of-War
    Diplomatic Tug-of-War
    European States Hit Hardest by Islamist Terrorists
    Islamist Terrorists Hit European States Hardest

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok